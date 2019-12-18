EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the pools had undergone infrastructural repairs since the facility’s closure in August.
He said the pools were undergoing the final stages of remedial work this week and would be officially reopened to the public on Saturday.
According to information earlier released by the municipality, the latest bout of repairs cost R3million for the laying of pipes to channel water from the ocean to the pool.
Over the past year more than R10m has been spent refurbishing the facility.