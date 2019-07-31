Durban - WHILE an Inanda teenager who had been missing for a month was reunited with her family, Durban police are trying to track down three missing uMlazi residents who all disappeared over nine days at three different sections of the township. Since May, there have been 16 people reported missing in KwaZulu-Natal. Of these, four were found dead, two returned to their family and 10 are still missing.

The Pink Ladies, an NGO working with families with missing children and adults, said while some missing teens did abscond, parents should not be complacent and must report them missing to police and take a recent photograph of the missing person.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the three uMlazi residents were from sections E, R and G.

“Snenhlanhla Nonduduzo Goqo, 18, who lives in Njengabantu Road, was last seen on July 15 at 7.45am when she left for school. She was wearing a white school shirt, navy skirt, white socks and black school shoes. She has short black hair and is dark in complexion,” said Gwala.

She said 23-year-old Thobile Mkhize of Spoon Avenue was last seen by her mother on July 12 at 7pm. She was wearing a khaki jacket, black takkies and blue jeans when she went missing.

“Qiniso Hlongwa, 34, of Bheki Mkhasibe Road, was last seen by his nephew on July 20 at 11am. He was wearing navy track pants, a black and brown T-shirt and black Nike takkies when last seen. He is fair in complexion,” said Gwala.

Of the Inanda teen recently found, Gwala said 16-year-old Luyanda Sibeko, who had last been seen at Marine Parade, North Beach on June 16, was found safe on Friday in the Point area.

Gwala said another teen, Thobile Njilo, of Boom Street in Pietermaritzburg, last seen on July 9 at her home, was also found safe on July 18 at the Durban beachfront.

Njilo and Sibeka were among eight missing people emails police had sent out to the media asking for the public’s help in locating them.

Three of the eight were found dead: 10-year-old Siphumelele Mzimba of Nazareth in Pinetown, 13-year-old Sinegugu Dlamini of Pietermaritzburg and 19-year-old Grade 10 Ladysmith pupil Kwazi Goge.

In May, five missing people emails were sent out by police and in June there were three.

Gwala said police were still trying to track down missing 32-year-old Brendan Moonsamy from Verulam who was last seen leaving his home on May 2, wearing navy track pants, a grey jacket and grey T-shirt.

Ashaylin Govender, 25, from Umzinto on the South Coast, disappeared on June 28 and is still missing.

Sipho Samuel Dlamini, 52, from Mondlo went missing on June 11 and was found dead on June 22 near Vryheid. Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated by Mondlo SAPS.

“It’s alleged that a body of a 52-year-old man reported missing was found floating at Ncome Dam.

Anyone with information on any missing person is urged to contact Crime Stop on 0860010111.

Daily News