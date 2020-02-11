Alleged rapist 'soccer coach' abandons bail









File Picture. Durban - The 25-year-old who was arrested for allegedly raping a young boy during a bogus soccer coaching lesson abandoned his bail application in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. His defence attorney, Advocate Thulezwile Ndawo, told Magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson that his had decided that he no longer wished to apply for bail. It is alleged that the man unlawfully committed the act of sexual penetration on a 14-year-boy in December. Before Ndawo told the court that the man is abandoning his bail State Prosecutor, Veraysha Moodley, said the man had an outstanding warrant of arrests out for him. "One will be executed today (Tuesday) as he failed to appear in the Durban court, that's for a 2015 matter," she says.

Moodley says there are three more warrants for the man.

"Two are in Johannesburg and one is a Pinetown regional matter".

According to police earlier this month a case of rape was opened at the Pinetown Police Station.

The victim alleged he was recruited by a person who introduced himself as a soccer coach.

It's alleged he promised him that he will play for one of the Premier Soccer Leagues junior teams.

The soccer coach allegedly went to the young boy’s home where he produced forms to the family to fill which stated that their son was going to join a soccer academy.

The family gave consent as they thought their young son was going to realize his dream of playing soccer in a professional environment.

According to police, the young boy alleges that while at Kloof the coach gave him a concoction to drink which left him drugged.

It was during this time that the coach allegedly sexually assaulted him.

Police say the initial investigation revealed that this was not the first time that the man had allegedly done this similar cases were opened at Chatsworth and Marriannhill Police Stations.

It was also established by police that the suspect has various cases also of a similar nature which he committed in Johannesburg.

During a search of the man's premises, police found several pieces of incriminating evidence, they allege.

Further investigations led the team to a so-called clubhouse at KwaMashu ‘M’ Section.

Police found a four-roomed-house with no kitchen.

Four boys aged between 16 and 17 who were found on the premises were interviewed. It was established that they were from various parts of the province and were lured by the suspect on the prospect of pursuing their soccer ambitions.

The parents of the boys were contacted and they were removed from the house back to their respective homes.

The accused is back in court in March.

Daily News