ANC eThekwini regional conference faces collapse over voting rights stalemate

Durban - The ANC eThekwini elective conference is facing collapse over voting rights for members of the Regional Task Team (RTT) which has been in charge of the region’s political affairs for the past few years. The results are eagerly awaited by all factions and has been adjourned to later on Sunday.

As a result of the impasse over the matter, the conference was hurriedly adjourned around 4am to allow the RTT to consult with the national executive committee (NEC) of the governing party. According to Ntando Khuzwayo, the spokesperson of the Zandile Gumede faction which is up against the Thabani Nyawose slate, the impasse started during debates over credentials around 1am on Sunday. BREAKING NEWS: The #ANCeThekwini regional conference has been hurriedly adjourned until 9am because there was a dispute over credentials. According to Ntando Khuzwauo who speaks for the Zandile Gumede faction, the dipsute is over allowing RTT members to vote. @DailyNewsSA — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 10, 2022 He claimed that they were on their way to victory until their opponents insisted that the RTT members be allowed to vote, something “that is unheard of in the ANC.”

Khuzwayo did admit that besides that this was against the grains of the constitution of the ANC, they feared that they would be left vulnerable as three members of the RTT from their side are out because of step aside rule. “They raised a motion that the RTT be allowed to vote because know that they are a majority in it since three of our members are out because of step aside. In all the other conferences in KZN, none of the RTT were allowed to vote, so it was going to be the first one where they are allowed to vote. That is how we reached the stalemate,” Khuzwayo said. The convener of the task team, Kwazi Mshengu, denied that they are now awaiting guidance from the NEC as the provincial executive committee of the ANC is very clear on the voting rights of task team members.

“We are not awaiting the guidance. The Province has a PEC decision that ANC Task Team doesn’t vote. This was a continuation of the practice as we know it. At the Provincial Conference in 2018, the Provincial Task Team led by (Mike) Mabuyakhulu and (Sihle) Zikalala did not vote. So the position is still the same,” Mshengu said. Joe Thabethe, the spokesperson of the Nyawose faction, did not respond to the Daily News when asked about the allegations that they are trying to collapse the conference because they fear being defeated. When the conference re-convenes on Sunday, they will start with the issue of credentials. If resolved, they will nominate and start voting for the regional top five and the results will be known later on Sunday.