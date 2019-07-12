KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli has slammed the behaviour of those who protested for the return of embattled eThekwini Mayor, Zandile Gumede outside the Durban city hall on Thursday. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency / ANA

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli has slammed the behaviour of those who protested for the return of embattled eThekwini Mayor, Zandile Gumede outside the Durban City Hall on Thursday. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ntuli said that disciplinary action should be taken against those ANC members who were part of the protest that brought part of the city centre to a standstill and resulted in seven people being arrested by police.

Ntuli said the party applauded the "men and women in blue" for their "outstanding job".

He said he believed police would take responsibility and communicate with parties, such as journalists, who were affected.

"Chaos led by people wearing the colours of our glorious movement undermines the essence of what the ANC stands for," he said.

It comes as Gumede on Thursday told television news channel, eNCA that she was in limbo about her political future after the ANC extended her 30 days leave of absence this week.

She called on the ANC to speed up its internal investigation so that she can move on with her life.

"I'm waiting for my leaders to let me know when I shall resume my duties,” Gumede told eNCA.

“I wish to apologise to those who were awaiting my return after my 30-day leave lapsed, but it didn't happen."

She denied mobilising her supporters to march in her support and said that had she been aware of it she would have " called them to order".

Gumede, along with ANC councillor Mondli Mthembu and businessman Craig Poonan were arrested in May for alleged tender fraud, corruption and racketeering relating to a multi-million rand Durban Solid Waste contract.

They are on out on bail of R50 000 each and are expected to appear in court August 8.

Daily News