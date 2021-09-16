Anele Bhengu’s sister left seething by trial delays

DURBAN - Another postponement in the murder case of KwaMakhuta resident Anele Bhengu, 22, has left the family frustrated. Murder accused Thulani Nandos Cele appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said Cele’s matter was postponed to October 12 for further investigation. Bhengu’s body was discovered with multiple stab wounds near her home in June. She was visiting her friend for the weekend. She left her friends house to use the toilet outside but did not return. Her friend reported her missing to the family. On Wednesday Anele’s sister Busi, 40, said that the death had been hard on her emotionally. She had raised Bhengu from the age of three after their mother died. Busi was the eldest of three daughters.

“We don’t have any parents. I raised Anele, she grew up knowing me as her mother and sister at the same time. I raised both her and Thando. I picked up where my mother had left off, giving them love each day. She was a good child who was respectful.” Busi said the postponements left her seething with anger. She felt the state was not prepared. “Previously the docket was not in court. The court said the docket was in Pietermaritzburg.

“We were told by police that DNA had been found at the crime scene. No one has explained whether it’s animal or human. “The postponements make me anxious that maybe he might be let out,” she said. She believed the person her sister had visited should be in the dock along with the accused.