Anger after Durban gran, 51, and granddaughter, 6, raped

Durban - A 31-year-old man was arrested yesterday for allegedly raping a 51-year-old woman and her 6-year-old granddaughter in the woman’s Chesterville home. He is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. “The little girl can’t walk, she has to be carried. Doctors say there was so much damage done to her, her life won’t be the same again,” said a relative. She said on Sunday morning that the man allegedly barged into their home where the grandmother lived with her two grandchildren aged 6 and 12. “When he came in, the 12-year-old was able to escape. She ran to her mom’s friend’s house. The friend contacted the mom who phoned a neighbour to check on the grandmother. When the neighbour arrived, the house was in a mess like there was a struggle. "The man asked the neighbour what she was doing inside the house, she ran out to get help. When she returned with another neighbour the grandmother told them what happened but the man had gone.”

She said the man was known to everyone and it was through social media that he was found.

“We shared his picture and name on Facebook, and we had people responding that he had been spotted in the Point area. My brother went to the police and the man was arrested.”

Another relative said the man was known to the family and community.

He said the grandmother belonged to a church that held its service at the suspect’s home.

“He allegedly pulled out a knife, threatened the old lady, put her into the bedroom, and raped her. Then he took the 6-year-old into the toilet and allegedly raped her. The 12-year-old escaped through a window. When we looked for him at his house we were told he'd packed his bags and left.”

Area councillor Sfiso Mngadi applauded residents and street committees for rallying behind the family to find the man.

“The victims have seen doctors and they will also get counselling from social workers.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the arrest.

“We continue to witness women and children being violated, raped and abused by young people who are supposed to protect them," said Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza.

Daily News