The calls were made after a video of a UKZN academic being kicked by a man at the Westville campus emerged on social media, which led to a reward of R10 000 being offered for any information on the suspect. UKZN said it was working on identifying the culprit.
Mary de Haas, a peace monitor and former academic at the institution, said UKZN should put its foot down and target those responsible for the violence. De Haas said UKZN should know who the troublemakers are and stop them. “You find that there's a key group of instigators who might not even be students,” she said.
It was a small group of students who made life difficult for others, De Haas said. Staff at the institution should also ensure they monitor the troublemakers and report them, she said. What saddened her was that there were students who had genuine issues that needed to be resolved.
The situation had reached a point where former alumni were also angered by developments. On Wednesday Kiru Naidoo made an offer of R10000 for information leading to the arrest of the man who attacked the professor.