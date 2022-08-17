Appeal for Jacob Zuma and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to unify the Zulu nation

Durban — Following the self-proclamation of the late king Zwelithini’s eldest son Prince Simakade Zulu as new Zulu king, the National Freedom Party has urged former president Jacob Zuma and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to come together and resolve the continuing kingship dispute. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NFP called on the province's two elder statesmen to try and get involved before King Misuzulu’s coronation, which is expected in a few weeks’ time. The two are credited for bringing peace between the ANC and the IFP after a bloody period of political violence that cost thousands of lives in the early 90s.

“As tensions continue to cause divisions within the Zulu Royal Family, the NFP is making a passionate plea, calling on uMntwana wakwaPhindangene, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and former president Jacob Zuma to try and unite the Royal Family. While making this call, we do appreciate and applaud Prince Buthelezi for his loyalty, dedication and unwavering commitment to the Zulu Kingdom. To us, Prince Buthelezi continues to be a shining light, and a beacon of hope to the entire Zulu nation. However, the infighting in the Royal Family is disturbing,” read the statement. Elder statesmen, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Jacob Zuma, urged to help resolve divisions within the royal family. NFP secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe said the party was worried about continued tensions within the royal family, saying the divisions do not augur well for the sacred throne as they result in unnecessary confusion to the Zulu nation as a whole. Mdletshe said the party would not want to be drawn into which faction or side is correct or wrong, adding that all he wanted was to see a dignified and united royal family. He said that the unity within the royal family was sacrosanct and should not be compromised or undermined, which was the reason why his party was appealing to Buthelezi – in his capacity as the Zulu nation’s Prime Minister – and Zuma to foster unity and peace within it.

“Both are respectable senior statesmen and elders. They value our culture and command immeasurable respect within the Zulu nation and across the different nations and tribes in South Africa, and the world over. … We are deeply hurt by what is taking place within the royal family. Our hearts are bleeding as we are pained by the infighting. Fear and uncertainty grip the Zulu nation. Instead of joyfully celebrating the coronation, we are worried about whether or not this year’s uMkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) will take place. “We are pinning our hopes on both Prince Buthelezi and President Zuma. As elders, they must rise,” read the statement. Elder statesmen, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Jacob Zuma, urged to help resolve divisions within the royal family. Buthelezi’s spokesperson, Liezl van der Merwe, said the prince had noted the NFP’s request, but as traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, he has been at the forefront of assisting the Royal Family and His Majesty the King for more than six decades. She said that Buthelezi would continue to fulfil these responsibilities, as he is presently doing, for as long as His Majesty requires.

The JG Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi who, through the foundation, also speaks for the former president, had not commented by the time of publishing. In a new twist of events at the weekend, Prince Simakade performed the kraal entering ceremony ahead of King Misuzulu, who is expected to perform the same ritual on Saturday. Simakade then addressed the public as a king. This was despite the North Gauteng High Court ruling which dismissed his application with costs to stop King Misuzulu’s coronation.

