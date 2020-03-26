Appeal to find hit and run driver who killed Durban musician Kerry Callaghan

Durban - Private investigators are searching for the driver of a motor vehicle who knocked and killed Durban musician Kerry John Callaghan two weeks ago in Westville. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the incident that took place on 7 March at 10pm on M13 west bound when the 71-year-old was hit by a vehicle that did not stop. Mbele said he sustained head injuries and was certified dead at the scene. A case of culpable homicide was opened at Westville police station for investigation. Mbele said no arrest have been made Taking to Facebook, his son Duran Callaghan said: "It is with very sad news that he was taken from us on Saturday evening around 10pm in a hit and run near Blair Atholl after he’d run out of fuel. He was driving a metallic blue Chevrolet Aveo. If anyone has any information or witnessed this tragic incident then please can you call me?" he wrote on Facebook.

Kerry Callaghan. Picture-Facebook





Mobi-Claw911 spokesperson Mike Myers said Callaghan was a legendary guitar maker and musician.

"Another motorist collided into him, the driver of this vehicle failed to stop at the accident scene,"he said.

A week later on Saturday 14 March, Myers received a call from a mutual friend of the victim’s family asking if Mobi-Claw911 could assist with the investigation

After two days of extensive investigation work together with the victim’s family they were able to identify a suspect.

Police interviewed the suspect but no charges were brought against the person.

"Further information cannot be released at this stage due to the sensitive nature of the investigation and not to compromise the investigation or any evidence. We would like to thank SAPS for the work they have put into the case thus far and we can confidently say that the investigating officer is on top of the case," Myers said.

David Atkinson said Callaghan was a really special person and a truly good friend to him. "He will be sorely missed," he said.

Daily News