Armed response officer collides with pedestrians killing one, injuring two

Durban — A young adult pedestrian was killed and two others left injured after they were involved in a collision with a reaction vehicle in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Sunday afternoon. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said one person was killed and two others left injured after the accident on Palmview Drive.

Balram said there were conflicting witness reports but it was alleged that three pedestrians were crossing the road or walking on the pavement when they were involved in a collision with a ADT response vehicle, a bakkie, which then veered off the road and crashed down an embankment. “Members of Reaction Unit South Africa arrived on the scene at 5.16pm and found paramedics from Netcare 911 and KZN VIP Protection Services in the process of treating the two injured pedestrians. The third male died at the scene,” Balram said. He said the response officer suffered minor injuries.

One person was killed and two others injured after they were involved in a collision with a ADT response vehicle on Palmview Drive in Phoenix. Reports suggest the pedestrians were on the pavement while others say they were crossing the road. The response officer is also alleged to have been drunk. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Fidelity Services Group chief executive Wahl Bartmann confirmed the incident involving one of their armed response vehicles. “We have taken a statement from our armed response officer, and we are co-operating with the SAPS as they investigate the incident. We are also conducting our own investigation,” Bartmann said. “We wish the injured a speedy recovery and send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the pedestrian who passed away.”

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Phoenix police were called to a scene where four pedestrians were involved in a collision with a vehicle. “It is alleged that the incident happened around 16:50 where a vehicle allegedly knocked (over) four pedestrians. One was confirmed dead on the scene, two sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention whilst one was unharmed,” Ngcobo said. “Phoenix police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.”

One person was killed and two others injured after they were involved in a collision with a ADT response vehicle on Palmview Drive in Phoenix. Reports suggest the pedestrians were on the pavement while others say they were crossing the road. The response officer is also alleged to have been drunk. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Commenting on Rusa’s Facebook page, the victims' families voiced their thoughts about the incident. Rosey Pillay said the young man who died, Travis, was 19, and he was part of their family. “They were on the way to play soccer,” Pillay said.

Travis and the others were allegedly hit from behind while they were “on the side of the pavement”. Pillay said she was at the scene after the accident and claimed that it could be seen that the ADT response officer “was speeding to knock out all the poles on the side of the park” and allegedly “knock the three boys down”. “Unfortunately, Travis passed away and the other two are in hospital and another survived.”

Pillay said it was sad to see the response vehicle driver being given special treatment in an ambulance. It appeared the driver was given a drip to allegedly clear his system of alcohol, because onlookers “could see his condition”. “An innocent child who never saw life yet was taken away. He was such a respectable child… Our justice system has once again failed. May Travis rest in peace,” Pillay said.