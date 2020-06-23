As police appeal for help to ID murdered man, another family's missing daughter found dead

Durban - OThongathi (Tongaat) police are desperately trying to find relatives of a 25-year-old man who was found dead with burn marks. On Tuesday spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder was opened by police after the man found dead on 29 May at Nyaninga Cane Field in oThongathi "The deceased had burn marks to his body. The motive is unknown". It is believed the young man was brought to the area from somewhere else and killed there.

OThongathi police on Monday had wondered whether this could missing Sydenham teacher Luyanda "Peace" Xolo. Police allege that on the night of 1 June Luyanda was partying with friends at Burnwood Road Park when a fight broke out but according to witnesses, he stood aside and did not partake in the dispute.

According police when everything subsided, they all went to Candover Road informal settlement which is nearby the park, and they continued to party. Another fight broke out and everyone ran in different directions.

He has not been seen from then.

Police at the time after a missing persons case was opened at Sydenham station

Search and Rescue Team with K9 Unit were alerted and a search was conducted in the area with negative results. It has been established that this is not Luyanda.

"The victim is still being sought," said Mbele.

All this as Durban police on Monday said the body of a woman with multiple stab wounds is that of a 26-year-old woman, Thandeka Maphumulo, who had been reported missing by her family.

On Sunday, 7 June 2020 at 06:00, SAPS Mariannhill attended to a complaint of murder on Stockville Road near Mariannhill Toll Plaza.

"Upon arrival at the scene, police found a body of a woman with multiple stab wounds on the body. It was established that the deceased was killed in another area and was dumped near Giba Gorge on a foot pathway.

The body was found by the member of the community who was coming from work. The deceased is dark in complexion, short hair and had U silver slit on two upper incisors.

She was wearing a navy jean, white top with blue flowers and a black belt. Mariannhill detectives are investigating a case of murder.





