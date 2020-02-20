Durban - Closing arguments by both the State and the defence in the murder of Sydenham boy Miguel Louw got underway in the Durban High Court on Thursday.
State senior advocate Kelvin Singh was on Thursday afternoon arguing the State's final reasons why the court should find Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim guilty of the murder and kidnapping of Miguel Louw.
Ebrahim is also facing a charge of theft in connection with the ID documents and the birth certificates he was allegedly found with at the time of his arrest.
Ebrahim did not testify in his defence and chose to remain silent.
The State used the evidence he gave when he applied for bail in the lower court in drawing inferences to the alleged crime.