As trial wraps up, State pokes holes in Miguel Louw murder suspect's story









Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Sydenham schoolboy, Miguel Louw walked pleaded not guilty to all charges of murder, kidnapping and theft. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - Closing arguments by both the State and the defence in the murder of Sydenham boy Miguel Louw got underway in the Durban High Court on Thursday. State senior advocate Kelvin Singh was on Thursday afternoon arguing the State's final reasons why the court should find Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim guilty of the murder and kidnapping of Miguel Louw. Ebrahim is also facing a charge of theft in connection with the ID documents and the birth certificates he was allegedly found with at the time of his arrest. Ebrahim did not testify in his defence and chose to remain silent. The State used the evidence he gave when he applied for bail in the lower court in drawing inferences to the alleged crime.

Ebrahim claimed that he was on his way to take a taxi to Phoenix after Miguel's mother told him to leave her Sydenham home when he saw Miguel walking up from school.

Singh said from the bail application evidence, Ebrahim said "I waited for him at the robot and we spoke. I told him that there was no food prepared for him at home. I then took him to the KFC".

Singh questioned that if this version is accepted, the question remained that what was Ebrahim doing by the robot when he had testified that he always took the taxi down at the corner all the time.

Singh said Ebrahim was being untruthful when he said he saw Miguel walking up and waited for him at the robot, saying that the evidence by a juvenile witness who went to the same school as Miguel testified that he saw Ebrahim at the gate was true and places Ebrahim at the school gate.

"He said he thought he was Miguel's father and that he had seen him with Miguel's mother at school. He volunteered the information to Miguel's mother. He described him as being a man with a long nose and big eyes," said Singh.

