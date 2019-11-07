At the modest graveside of Senzo Meyiwa









Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa’s grave stands nameless and unmarked at the Heroes Acre Cemetery in Chesterville. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Despite being given a state funeral, there is nothing visible to indicate the grave at Heroes Acre Cemetery in Chesterville was that of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa. His modest grave is below a huge tombstone of journalist Nat Nakasa. A green-and-purple flower bed covers Meyiwa’s burial plot in the cemetery where some of the province’s heroes are laid to rest. The Daily News visited the grave this week after AfriForum’s private prosecution unit announced it would be representing the Meyiwa family to bring Senzo Meyiwa’s killer to book. Meyiwa was gunned down in an alleged botched robbery at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Johannesburg, in 2014.

The police have not been able to solve the case.

His father, Sam Meyiwa, from uMlazi, in Durban, died in July this year, while fighting to get answers from the police. He suffered a stroke and had been in and out of hospital.

A man arrested shortly after Meyiwa’s death was cleared and released.

On Tuesday, AfriForum said the head of its prosecuting unit, advocate Gerrie Nel, was appointed as the family’s advocate.

The Meyiwa family had in October warned that it was going to ask for AfriForum’s assistance after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) failed to institute prosecution.

Speaking during a media briefing, Meyiwa’s brother, Sfiso Meyiwa, said: “AfriForum is bold enough to stand shoulder to shoulder with us and is willing to fight for the truth. I will not die until this has been solved. I do not fear the government. It is now the time for God to judge all the corrupt people in positions of power,” he said.

He was disappointed with the NPA. “I heard that the NPA said all the people inside the house in which Senzo was killed lied. I want to know why they are saying that now,” he said.

AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel said: “It is important that AfriForum gets involved in cases such as these - it’s in the interest of the whole country that the criminal justice system functions properly.”

However, the NPA’s Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions, Andrew Chauke, said: “Of grave concern is the sharing of details of investigations in the public domain as this is likely to jeopardise the prospects of success in investigations that may ultimately lead to the apprehension of the suspect/s.”

