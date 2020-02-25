Body found floating near Hammarsdale marsh









A body was discovered with multiple stab wounds late yesterday afternoon in Hammarsdale by Metro Police Search And Rescue. Picture: Supplied Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder following the gruesome discovery of a body with multiple wounds in Hammarsdale. The body was recovered by teams from SAPS Search And Rescue and Durban Metro Search And Rescue. Metro Police spokesperson Superintendent Boysie Zungu said the body of an unknown man was found floating in a marsh area not far from Hammarsdale. “The victim was found to have multiple stab wounds to his legs and torso. The body was recovered and handed over to members from Saps Hammarsdale. Units that were involved in the recovery of the body were Metro Police SAR, DBN SAPS SAR and Saps Hammarsdale”. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder was being investigated by Hammarsdale SAPS.

“On Monday, just after 4pm, police officers from the Durban Search and Rescue were called out to Hammarsdale to recover the body of an unknown man. The body was found floating in a marsh near the railway station. The matter is still under investigation”.

The man found is yet to be identified, meanwhile at the weekend the body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered by divers from Metro Police Search and Rescue and SAPS Search and Rescue at Wedge Beach.

According to police on Saturday at about 10:30pm, police divers were called out to recover the body of a 16-year-old victim from the shoreline near North Beach.

The teen was identified by police.

Last month Metro police recovered the body of a teenager who went missing at Blue Lagoon.

In this incident four male teenagers had attempted to cross the Blue Lagoon Estuary when one of the four teens got into difficulty and was washed out to the sea by a strong flowing current.

