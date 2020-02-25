Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder following the gruesome discovery of a body with multiple wounds in Hammarsdale.
The body was recovered by teams from SAPS Search And Rescue and Durban Metro Search And Rescue.
Metro Police spokesperson Superintendent Boysie Zungu said the body of an unknown man was found floating in a marsh area not far from Hammarsdale.
“The victim was found to have multiple stab wounds to his legs and torso. The body was recovered and handed over to members from Saps Hammarsdale. Units that were involved in the recovery of the body were Metro Police SAR, DBN SAPS SAR and Saps Hammarsdale”.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder was being investigated by Hammarsdale SAPS.