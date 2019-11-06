Durban - The Pinetown father who killed his three biological children and stepdaughter by hanging them was sentenced to four life terms in jail.
Judge Sharmaine Balton in handing down the sentence to Sibusiso Mpungose in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday said his actions were "horrendous" and "inhumane".
Mpungose, 44, pleaded guilty in October to hanging his children aged 4, 6, and 10 at their family home in Wyebank on September 3.
His 16-year-old stepdaughter was strangled with a bathrobe belt and found in the bush in Padfield Park, Pinetown.
In his guilty plea, he said he had been experiencing problems with his wife and she wanted a divorce. He said this left him devastated and he decided to kill himself and his children.