Nzimakwe had been reported missing when his body was found in Mayville and linked to a head that had been found when a man trying to sell it to a traditional healer in the Durban CBD was arrested in August 2017.
Philani Jojisa was convicted of Nzimakwe’s murder after he pleaded guilty on Monday. He told the court that he was going to sell the head to a traditional healer for R20 000 when he was found with it in his backpack.
Lehlohonolo Swartbooi, who was arrested as an accomplice a few days later, has pleaded not guilty.
Jojisa had told the court that he had financial problems and owed four loan sharks a total of about R6000.