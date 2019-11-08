Yet the building was occupied, and being rented out, when several floors collapsed yesterday, trapping nine people in the debris.
The tenant, Bibimba “Babu” Mafaume, said they started renting the premises four months ago at R8000 a month, but he was not informed that the building was condemned years ago.
Mafuame runs a salon and training centre in the building. It was the salon section that collapsed. He said some of his staff and people who were training were injured.
Acting division commander at Central Fire Station, Adam Merasi, said the building had been condemned for some time.