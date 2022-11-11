Chatsworth SAPS bags KZN police station of the year award

Durban — The Chatsworth police station was named the best in KwaZulu-Natal at the SAPS Provincial Excellence Awards ceremony held in Musgrave, Durban, on Wednesday. The station’s communication officer, Cheryl Pillay, won the woman of the year award while the man of the year award went to Captain Clinton Odayar of Umhlali K9 Search and Rescue.

SAPS Chatsworth’s Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, with the assistance of whistle-blowers, secured sentences for violent criminals of 10 years and above, and reached targets set by the national office which included drug-related offences. Five constables at the station were chosen as campaign ambassadors by KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Chatsworth station commander Brigadier Ruth de Villiers said they were overwhelmed with the award. The achievement spoke volumes about the commitment of staff, management and the Chatsworth Community Policing Forum who played an integral part in fighting crime, she said.

“I must acknowledge Major-General Kevin James, my predecessor at Chatsworth police station who played a pivotal role in the station achieving this award. Every member at the station plays an integral part in the planning process to achieve the desired objective and goals. Chatsworth Station Commander Brigadier Ruth de Villiers receiving a certificate on behalf of Chatsworth Police station and Captain Cheryl Pillay receives a Woman of the Year award during at the Police Excellence awards at the Coastlands Hotel.Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) Through this interaction and value of each employee SAPS Chatsworth has made inroads in fighting crime and dedication to duty. Through the shared relationships with policing forums the police were able to mobilise force multipliers during the July 2021 unrest in KZN, she said. Police were able to save government buildings in and around the police station and businesses from financial ruin by protecting them from looters. “We are one of the few stations that managed to contain the looting and unrest in the province,” she said.

“The community has seen SAPS Chatsworth’s initiatives and is committed towards building this relationship.” In the past year, the station had conducted 135 awareness campaigns in partnership with the Community Policing Forum, eThekwini Safer Cities, SAPS Chatsworth Victim Friendly Facility, SAPS Chatsworth Youth Desk, Business Against Crime Partners and security companies, she said. The focus is on creating awareness for women and children living in areas where contact crimes and serious, violent crimes were prevalent.

“Our station is part of the provincial Campaign ‘Not in my name, Not in my generation will the SAPS be tarnished’. “We have dedicated officers in the Women Network and Men for Change. The team works over and above their duties, collectively applying their skills and talents to ensure we make a difference in the lives of people,” said De Villiers. She encouraged other stations to tighten teamwork, serve with integrity, treat every client with respect and always engage with the community “as the eyes and ears for the police”.