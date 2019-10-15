In College Drive yesterday, an 81-year-old woman was attacked by two men known to her.
According to a crime report from Pro-Secure armed response, two men who possibly previously rented a room on the property, returned claiming to have left a cellphone at her home.
The men attacked the woman and began throttling her. She fell to the ground during the struggle. It is thought the men assumed she was dead and then took the jewellery off her wrist and neck and fled.
When the woman came to, she phoned a relative for help. Neighbours were shocked on hearing of the attack. They said the woman put up an intense struggle inside the home.