Child, 11, drowns after allegedly sneaking into a closed country club to swim

A child drowned at a country club on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal after allegedly sneaking on to the property with another child. | Supplied

Published 44m ago

Durban - A child drowned at a country club on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal after allegedly sneaking on to the property with another child.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that an inquest docket was opened in KwaDukuza police station for investigation after a 11-year-old boy drowned at Country Club in KwaDukuza on March 4, 2022, at 6.15pm.

Gwala said circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said they responded to the scene at Darnall Country Club on the North Coast where an 11-year-old drowned.

“Initial reports are that two children entered the property to swim in the pool. Both the country club and its pool were closed at the time. One child got into difficulty, disappearing under the water. The second child returned home to get help. Despite the best efforts of IPSS Medical and all on the scene, the resuscitation was unsuccessful,” Meyrick said.

Commenting in a Facebook post about the incident on Monday evening, Winnie KaMabiyela Mbokazi said it was painful. At the time they were still waiting for the forensic team to arrive. She said it was her cousin’s child.

Daily News

