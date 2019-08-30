Durban - CLAIRWOOD Secondary School is back on the road to becoming a leading technical school following the announcement of a R500 000 donation from the Chinese embassy. On Tuesday, the Chinese delegation pledged R500 000 to the school, 10 computers with internet access, 200 chairs and a partnership with Hisense to assist with the school’s refrigeration and air-conditioning programme.

The delegation was taken on a tour and were impressed with the school, its management, teachers and pupils.

The Chinese ambassador to South Africa, Lin Songtian, said the technical school had plenty of potential, but the equipment available for pupils was old.

“I was very touched,” Lin said.

“Education is key for development, therefore, I wanted to give them support such as donating computers, creating a China Information Hub with books and introducing Mandarin teaching in the school.”

He said that in the future, he would like to continue the partnership with the introduction of Chinese investors in the country and for technical training, so the pupils could get jobs from the investors.

Former Clairwood Secondary pupil Professor Anil Sooklal, 62, orchestrated the visit because he wanted to give back to the school where he was educated.

Sooklal is deputy director-general for Asia and the Middle East and is part of BRICS, G20, India Brazil South Africa and the Indian Ocean Rim Association for Regional Co-operation Sherpa at the International Relations and Co-operation Department (Dirco).

Sooklal said his wife, Dr Nelistra Sooklal, had also attended the same school and her father had been the school’s principal.

“It was nostalgic for my wife and I. I visited my old classroom for the first time since matriculating in 1974. I took the ambassador of China with me to see how we could assist our school,” Sooklal said.

He said Lin had also promised that a teacher from the Confucius Institute at the Durban University of Technology would be provided to teach Mandarin at the school, which would also have a China corner so the pupils could be exposed to the country.

Principal Yugan Naidoo was a former Clairwood Secondary School pupil, with a background in motor and diesel mechanics, which the ambassador was impressed with.

Naidoo said they were honoured to have hosted the Chinese delegation and privileged to have been chosen for the assistance.

He said they wanted the partnership to grow from strength to strength.

Deputy principal Arvin Maharaj said they believed the partnership would put the school back on the map as a leading technical school.

“This will assist us to train the much-needed artisans for the country to address the present skills shortages. Our pupils will also be self-sustaining and highly employable.”

The 63-year-old school has been a pioneer in technical subjects such as electricity, construction, welding and woodwork.

The school’s alumni include former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Judge Navi Pillay.

Daily News