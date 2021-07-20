Civil unrest: Warning against using, selling stolen medication

Durban - South Africa’s statutory health regulatory bodies have sent out a red alert fearing that medication stolen during last week’s looting could be consumed by people without the supervision and guidance of health-care professionals. The Department of Health denounced the looting and violence that targeted not only retail facilities, but health-care facilities and the medicines supply chain.

In a joint statement, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), Health Professions Council of South Africa, Office of Health Standards Compliance, South African Nursing Council and South African Pharmacy Council, together with the Department of Health, said the impact of the destruction was felt by members of the community deprived of health care. Covid-19 vaccine sites and the vaccines were lost to destruction and looting. Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela of Sahpra said they feared the availability of controlled substances and medicines that were looted may endanger the health of community members.

“We would like to urge the public to not utilise any medicines that are not accessed through authorised health-care institutions.” Sahpra appealed to looters to consider the long-term consequences of their actions on community healths. “Without health-care services, the requisite medicines and vaccines, we will have unnecessary deaths and cause further pandemonium. These acts of criminality are not only harming the economy but are senseless and counterproductive.”

Sahpra warned that a number of local pharmaceutical manufacturers had reported being affected where medicine raw materials and produced medicines were taken. An active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is a concentrated chemical/ substance which is mixed to make the final produced medicine. Semete-Makokotlela warned that they can be toxic if not stored, contained and handled correctly.

“If you have looted API or produced medicines in your possession, you are urged to send it to the authorised pharmaceutical establishment who will send it for safe destruction. Selling, giving or sharing these products with others will endanger their lives. Consult your pharmacist/doctor if you have taken any looted medicines. “Medicines should returned to the nearest pharmacy, clinic or hospital. “Throwing medicines down the drain will affect the water quality and the environment. Sahpra has warned people not to buy medicines online or from unknown sources.

“You are at risk of buying fake or contaminated products likely to cause serious harm to your health.” The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure co-chaired by the SANDF, SAPS and the State Security Agencies, welcomed the influx of calls and tip-offs received via the MySAPS app from various communities in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said security forces had embarked on recovery operations.