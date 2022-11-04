Communities urged to protect Grade 12s as they write their final exams

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mbali Frazer, has issued a warning to communities not to disrupt the matric exam process. In a statement sent to the media on Thursday, Frazer said: “I would like to once again warn communities to desist from disrupting the examination processes whenever they have service delivery issues or issues regarding school governance.”

This follows a near disruption of exams by the school community of JE Ndlovu High School in KwaMashu, where MEC Frazer had to swiftly intervene for the matric exams not to be disturbed. “We urge our communities to respect our schools, especially during this critical time of examinations. Disrupting exams because the community has a grievance is very regressive, and it is something that must be frowned upon by all responsible members of our communities,” Frazer said. In another similar incident, Kanye Kanye High School in Dumbe suffered partial damage after unknown assailants set fire to parts of the school on the eve of the start of matric exams over the weekend. It is alleged that a group of learners were upset about the postponement of the matric dance.

In his response to the incident, KZN Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said, “It is very much disappointing to have this done. At any given point, it was going to be wrong, but it is even worse when it is done on the eve of the writing of the matric final examinations.” Following the incidents, KZN ANC chairperson Siboniso Duma called on society to protect the Grade 12 pupils as they write their final exams. In a statement sent to the media on Wednesday, Duma said: “As the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, we are calling upon community leaders across all sectors of society to mobilise the people of this province to ensure that a conducive environment is created for the 198 866 Grade 12 learners who are writing their final matric examination.

“In particular, we are encouraged by the hard work of the ANC deployee MEC for Education Mbali Frazer and her capable team at head office and across all districts. Notwithstanding challenges they faced throughout the year, the deployment of 6 022 invigilators in 1 780 schools will help ensure a final examination free of hiccups. “We pay special tribute to school principals, organised labour and other key stakeholders for pulling together in the interest of our learners. During this period, we are calling on parents’ associations, governing bodies and communities at large to work with the law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of learners, especially those who will be studying after hours.” Duma said it is critical that pupils are protected against any form of domestic violence, including exposure to a socially unstable environment.

“Unfortunately, we remain concerned about reports of the burning down of Kanye Kanye High School in Dumbe. We want to emphasise that the learners and communities need to understand that schools belong to them more than they do to the government of the day. “It is up to communities to protect the resources that the ANC government pour into schools. The safety and security of teachers, school children and the school property are also the responsibility of the communities. “Finally, we want to salute all learners who focussed on their studies throughout the year, despite numerous challenges. We are encouraging you to continue to focus on the acquisition of knowledge, which will help you to be at the forefront of efforts aimed at driving socio-economic development in the province,” Duma concluded.