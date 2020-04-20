Coronavirus: Netcare hospital group safety measures under the spotlight

Durban - THE Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) has called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into Netcare’s safety measures, which were seemingly putting its staff members at risk.

Hospersa general secretary Noel Desfontaines said they were concerned by Netcare’s infection control measures at its facilities. “We're very worried that many of our members in other Netcare facilities, including its subsidiaries, could also be at risk,” said Desfontaines.

They have also received concerns from their members at other Netcare hospitals, including Netcare Alberlito Hospital and Netcare Umhlanga Hospital. The main concerns are being directed at the availability and issuing of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“The Department of Health together with the Department of Labour needs to urgently conduct a thorough investigation of the infection-control measures being employed by private health institutions as we can't afford to have more health workers lying on treatment beds when it could have been avoided,” said Desfontaines.

In a similar incident earlier this month, Lenmed eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre said a doctor at the hospital had tested positive for Covid-19. The doctor was quarantined and all National Institute for Communicable Diseases guidelines were followed.