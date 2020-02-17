This followed the suspension of KZN regional commissioner Mnikelwa Nxele in December pending investigations into procurement irregularities.
He was suspended a day after returning from another suspension on a case of alleged insubordination.
Last year, Nxele had lodged a complaint with the Public Service Commission (PSC) against a decision by the national commissioner Arthur Fraser to re-instate a senior official, DJ Makhaye, who was found to have made irregular claims for subsistence and travel to the amount of R140486.40 between 2009 and 2010.
Last week, Nxele attempted to return to work on the grounds that 60 days had lapsed without any disciplinary action being taken against him, but was prevented from doing so, by about 30 men from the Correctional Services Emergency Support Team.