Crime must be reported, says SAPS









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Durban - ISIPINGO residents have been urged to report crimes to assist the Community Policing Forum (CPF) to seek interventions from police. According to CPF chairperson Aidan David, there have been a number of muggings at Isipingo Beach over the past three weekends. In the latest incident, three occupants of a car were shot and killed on Ruana Road on Sunday night. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it was alleged that on Sunday five men were seated in their vehicle when they were attacked by unknown suspects who opened fire, fatally wounding three of them. “Two men sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at Isipingo police station for investigation,” Mbele said.

This incident comes a month after police killed nine suspects and arrested one after intercepting a planned robbery in the Isipingo CBD. Members of Crime Intelligence, the police task force and K9 units pounced on the would-be robbers after a tip-off.

David said crime was a general concern in Isipingo, but he anticipated a spike with the festive season being around the corner.

He said seven people were robbed on Isipingo Beach on Sunday morning.

“I urge the community to report these incidents to the police, even if they feel it’s a petty crime,” he said.

He said reporting crime was important because it was evidence of crimes increasing or decreasing.

“The community need to become participants in finding the solution instead of just complaining. The only way criminals are thriving is because they stick together; they are unified.

“If these crimes are reported, then crime statistics go up and we can engage with police for interventions based on these statistics.”

