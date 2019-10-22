According to CPF chairperson Aidan David, there have been a number of muggings at Isipingo Beach over the past three weekends.
In the latest incident, three occupants of a car were shot and killed on Ruana Road on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it was alleged that on Sunday five men were seated in their vehicle when they were attacked by unknown suspects who opened fire, fatally wounding three of them.
“Two men sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at Isipingo police station for investigation,” Mbele said.