According to the State’s case, presented by senior advocate Noxolo Dube, Simiso Chonco, 26, strangled Sinethemba Ngubo on December 9, 2018, raped her and dumped her body at the Lindelani cemetery.
It’s alleged that Chonco made several attempts to remove the tracker in Ngubo’s car and approached various people, who will testify in the trial, in this regard. However, he was caught before he could succeed.
Chonco was allegedly planning to move Ngubo’s body from the cemetery where he had dumped it and burn it to make it look like she died in a fire.
Chonco pleaded guilty to killing Ngubo at the start of the trial, but claimed he had not planned to kill her. The State rejected this, leading to the matter going to a full trial. The case was adjourned to allow Chonco to instruct a new lawyer after he fired his previous one.