The Daily News has learnt that the city is looking at CVs of potential candidates for the position - and the appointment will only be made after Msunduzi council approval.
It is understood that Sithole is keen on working with Biyela, and his CV is among those being evaluated.
“There are a few potential candidates for this position, but it will all depend on the council decision once the matter is brought before it for approval,” said an insider with intimate information on the matter.
Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla this week rubbished rumours that Biyela had already been appointed to the position. “It is true that Biyela’s CV is among those that were submitted for the position. It is, however, misleading to say he has been appointed - we still have Dudu Ndlovu-Gambu as acting CFO since the matter has not been finalised. As part of assisting the administrator, we are now in the process of appointing a CFO.”