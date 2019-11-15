Disgraced CFO being considered for same job in PMB









Picture: African News Agency(ANA) Archives Durban - Controversial former KZN Health Department chief financial officer Ndoda Biyela stands to head the Msunduzi Municipality’s finances if administrator Sbu Sithole has his way. The Daily News has learnt that the city is looking at CVs of potential candidates for the position - and the appointment will only be made after Msunduzi council approval. It is understood that Sithole is keen on working with Biyela, and his CV is among those being evaluated. “There are a few potential candidates for this position, but it will all depend on the council decision once the matter is brought before it for approval,” said an insider with intimate information on the matter. Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla this week rubbished rumours that Biyela had already been appointed to the position. “It is true that Biyela’s CV is among those that were submitted for the position. It is, however, misleading to say he has been appointed - we still have Dudu Ndlovu-Gambu as acting CFO since the matter has not been finalised. As part of assisting the administrator, we are now in the process of appointing a CFO.”

In April 2015, the Daily News reported that Biyela was appointed in a similar position by the KZN Health Department despite having left the Gauteng Health Department under a cloud. At the time, former KZN department head Dr Sibongile Zungu was said to have fallen out of favour with her then political boss, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, because of Biyela’s appointment, despite the latter having been suspended for alleged tender irregularities by the Gauteng department.

Asked at the time to comment on allegations of tender irregularities at his previous job, Biyela said: “I can say that I entered into a settlement with the Department of Health through the Public Sector Bargaining Council, and part of that agreement was that I not disclose details of that settlement.”

Yesterday Sithole would not confirm or deny that he wanted Biyela on board. Instead, he wanted to know where the reporter got the information since “the matter has not been brought to the executive committee” (in Msunduzi). He said the mayor’s comment was sufficient under the circumstances.

DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango said he hoped the panel dealing with the appointment would take note of issues like allegations of fraud against the candidates. “Msunduzi cannot afford to have tainted people as that would not boost the institution’s confidence. We’re hoping that someone with credibility will be selected for that position.”

IFP leader Blessed Gwala said if Biyela was brought back, it would be to serve the interests of a “certain corner”.

Daily News