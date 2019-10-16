Drama as DA leader Nicole Graham kicked out of special sitting with Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma









eThekwini DA Caucus leader Nicole Graham.: Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - There was drama at a special sitting of the eThekwini council when DA leader Nicole Graham was kicked out after making remarks that upset ANC councillors. The meeting was attended by co-operative governance and traditional leadership minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, her deputy, Obed Bapela, and minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu on Tuesday. Dlamini Zuma addressed the meeting about the government’s District Development Model, with eThekwini being one of three municipalities participating in the programme. Once she finished, a chance was given to opposition parties to comment. Graham said the city had been facing many serious problems. One was that 62 ANC ward councillors had been mentioned in the court case of former mayor Zandile Gumede, who was facing corruption charges with former eThekwini Human Settlements head Mondli Mthembu and others. She also highlighted problems with Tansnat, run by the Gcaba family, who are said to be related to Dlamini Zuma’s ex-husband, Jacob Zuma.

The company owes the municipality more than R425million. Graham said it was possible the minister might have known the Gcaba family.

At this point ANC councillors complained that Graham was casting aspersions and wanted her to retract her statements.

Council speaker Weziwe Thusi asked Graham to retract, but she refused. Thusi then ordered her to leave the meeting. Other DA members left with Graham in solidarity.

IFP exco member Mdu Nkosi said the matters Graham had raised were already in the public domain.

ANC chief whip Sibongiseni Mkhize said: “Nicole was out of context in terms of what was being discussed.”

