The meeting was attended by co-operative governance and traditional leadership minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, her deputy, Obed Bapela, and minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu on Tuesday.
Dlamini Zuma addressed the meeting about the government’s District Development Model, with eThekwini being one of three municipalities participating in the programme. Once she finished, a chance was given to opposition parties to comment.
Graham said the city had been facing many serious problems. One was that 62 ANC ward councillors had been mentioned in the court case of former mayor Zandile Gumede, who was facing corruption charges with former eThekwini Human Settlements head Mondli Mthembu and others.
She also highlighted problems with Tansnat, run by the Gcaba family, who are said to be related to Dlamini Zuma’s ex-husband, Jacob Zuma.