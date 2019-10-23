Durban - A DRIVING Licence Testing Centre official was sentenced to three years’ correctional supervision for fraud related to learner’s licence applications and processes.
Thandazile Shelembe, of the Howick testing centre, was arrested by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks in June, and charged with nine counts of fraud.
Shelembe had fraudulently captured the information of applicants who did not complete the tests. She also captured false eye test results for the nine applicants.
She pleaded guilty to all charges.
Magistrate G Davis in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday sentenced her to three years’ correctional supervision, including house arrest for the full duration of the sentence, two years of free community service, and a R9 000 fine or 12 months’ imprisonment.