Driving licence official busted for fraud gets correctional supervision









A DRIVING Licence Testing Centre official was sentenced to three years’ correctional supervision for fraud related to learner’s licence applications and processes. File picture: Motlabana Monnakgotla/African News Agency (ANA) Archives. Durban - A DRIVING Licence Testing Centre official was sentenced to three years’ correctional supervision for fraud related to learner’s licence applications and processes. Thandazile Shelembe, of the Howick testing centre, was arrested by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks in June, and charged with nine counts of fraud. Shelembe had fraudulently captured the information of applicants who did not complete the tests. She also captured false eye test results for the nine applicants. She pleaded guilty to all charges. Magistrate G Davis in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday sentenced her to three years’ correctional supervision, including house arrest for the full duration of the sentence, two years of free community service, and a R9 000 fine or 12 months’ imprisonment.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane hoped the sentence would send out a message to others that crime does not pay.

“We call on members of the public to work with us to overcome this scourge,” he said.

Transport department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said they would have welcomed a harsher sentence.

“We appreciate the fact that our courts have started acting against those committing fraud and corruption. Our campaign to fight fraud and corruption will be emboldened by the court’s decision and we hope that the remaining suspects will get harsher sentences,” he said.

Earlier this month 20 officials were arrested on fraud charges for helping people pass their driving licence tests at a Midlands testing centre.

The 20 were arrested in an ongoing national investigation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC) National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks.

