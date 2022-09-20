Durban cop in court for allegedly murdering her boyfriend over condoms receipt

Durban — A Durban police officer made her first court appearance on Tuesday for the alleged murder of her boyfriend outside Durban at the weekend. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the officer, stationed at the Durban Harbour police station in KwaZulu-Natal made her first appearance in court on Tuesday for the alleged murder of her boyfriend in Woodlands on Sunday, September 18.

She said her bail was set at R3 000 to allow for further investigation. Suping said the remand date is October 10, 2022. “It is alleged that the officer had an argument with her partner after she found a receipt for condoms in his trousers. The confrontation led to the fatal shooting of the victim. A state pistol was used to commit the crime. After the incident the officer handed herself over to the police,” Suping said.

“The officer has not pleaded to the charge.” Suping added that the Ipid investigation was continuing and the directorate would pronounce the outcome once the investigation was complete. Daily News