The Durban man, Khulekani Mzimela, 42, is a chief engineer at the parastatal while his wife Thandeka had also worked at Transnet as a trainee marine pilot at the time of her death.
“All I need is justice for my wife, and I want closure. No one is telling me anything about the investigation into my wife’s death and all the information I have is hearsay. I’ve approached the employer for the investigation report or details of what happened on that fateful day but I have not been getting straight answers,” an emotional Mzimela told the Daily News.
“It’s difficult to push them (the employer) hard because I work there and I have two children to look after. Maybe I’m missing something here because I feel that we are in a professional environment, so the employer would have the courtesy to fill me in about the outcome of the investigation, but I guess I’m wrong.”
Mzimela’s wife Thandeka drowned at sea in November 2017 during an exercise. She reportedly fell from a ship’s ladder during a boarding operation as she left the pilot boat to board a ship. At the time, Transnet had said they were investigating the incident but it was not clear what happened to the investigation.