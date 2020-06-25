Durban family seek answers in woman's murder

Durban - A family yearns for answers, as six months after their relative’s murder, there have been no arrests. Nompumelelo Biyase was shot four times in her head in her yard in E Section, KwaDabeka at 6.45am on a Tuesday in December. Her 8-year-old son was at home and saw his mother lying on the ground lifeless. Biyase’s mother, Agnes Silwane, 65, was concerned that the year was halfway through and she still had not heard from the police. “We last interacted with the police after we buried my daughter, and then they had come to take statements. There’s been no further communication since then. We have wracked our brains thinking what we can do, what can be done to catch these people,” she said.

Silwane said more than anything, the family wanted answers, especially for her grandson.

“He is doing better now. Since schools closed, he has been able to visit his paternal family more and that has seemed to help him. When schools were open, he was not coping at all with his mother’s loss. The school even contacted us out of concern as he would often get into fights. He was very angry,” said Silwane.

The family believe the businesswoman’s murder was a hit.

The 33-year-old was the owner of Zikandlela Metal Scrap Yard near New Germany for more than 10 years.

At the time, Biyase’s older sister, Nobuhle Biyase, said that while the family believed the shooting was a hit, they could not speculate on who might have been motivated to kill her.

Biyase’s wallet and car keys were next to her body after she was shot and nothing was stolen.

Nobule said they were all asleep at the time of the shooting. When they heard the gunshots, they found Biyase lying on the floor near the garage in a pool of blood.

Yesterday, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Kwa- Dabeka police were still investigating and no arrests had been made.