These words sent a Durban man on a quest to find out how another man with his name and identity number was serving time in Westville Prison.
Philani Bongumusa Ngubane, 35, of Klaarwater in Mariannhill, is a truck driver. He said he was applying for a job when he was told he had a criminal record and he should be in jail.
Ngubane said he started an Uber e-hailing business in February 2018.
“I hired drivers to operate the cabs while I do my full-time job. When I am off or on leave, I would take over one of the cabs and give a driver leave.”