The Metro police were called in to bar the media from attending media briefing called by the DA at city hall on Tuesday. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)



Durban - The Metro police were called in to bar the media from attending media briefing called by the DA at city hall on Tuesday.

The briefing was scheduled for 10 am but shortly before it was to get underway, security was called to the committee room two to evacuate SABC reporters who had arrived early for the briefing.





A scuffle ensued when the reporters demanded an explanation as to why they were chased out of a public facility.





Addressing the media outside the city hall, DA leader in eThekwini Nicole Graham said the city did not want the public to know the lack of accountability at the municipality.





"We called the media to share with some reports by the city integrity and investigative unit which have not been acted on by the city. We are disappointed with the fact that we are chased out of a public place paid for by the taxpayer. Meetings and press briefings have been called here before without any incident. We have booked the committee room for this purpose and we are treated like this," Graham said.





Daily News