On Wednesday workers who had been fired and those who were given final written warnings returned to work after the department discussed their concerns regarding working conditions with trade unions.
Workers, who earlier denied that they had embarked on a go-slow, have allegedly been locked out of the mortuary since November 29. They were handed a letter signed by head of department Dr Sandile Tshabalala informing them that they had to complete 12 post-mortems by 7pm on November 28.
Public and Allied Workers’ Union of SA (Pawusa) chairperson Halalisani Gumede said yesterday that all workers had returned to work and talks between the unions and employer were ongoing.
“We’re resolving the matter as best as we can. At least now we’re engaging, unlike before,” Gumede said.