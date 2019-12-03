The Public and Allied Workers’ Union of SA chairperson Halalisani Gumede said all 37 workers had been forced to stop work.
“We received a letter on Thursday afternoon to go back to work because not enough post-mortems were being conducted. They didn’t even give workers a chance to rectify this,” Gumede said.
However, he said they were hopeful because they had written to the department, but were yet to receive a response.
The workers had contacted committee chairperson Nomakiki Majola, complaining they were locked out of the building.