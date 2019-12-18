Durban - Durban has another feather in its cap.
The city was named the greenest in the Husqvarna Urban Green Space Index (HUGSI).
HUGSI Index is a digital innovation initiative which utilizes computer vision and deep learning techniques on satellite images to generate insights about the size,proportion, distribution, and health of green space in urban areas.
Durban came out on top against 94 cities in the world followed by Rio De Janeiro in the second place and Austin took the third place.
The Index recognised Durban for its sustainability and greening initiatives that are aimed at safeguarding green spaces by ensuring there are not jeopardise by urbanization.