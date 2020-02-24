Durban - Umgeni Home Affairs computerised systems are offline - yet again - which means that applications cannot be processed.
When the Daily News visited the offices on Monday, residents could be seen standing in queues, which snaked around the office. Many complained that the computers have been offline since last week.
A woman who did not want to be named said on Wednesday last week, she went to the offices to make an application for an identity document and she was told that the system was offline and she should come back the next day.
“On Thursday I was told the system was offline again, they told me to come back on Friday and when I did they were offline again,” said the woman who arrived at the office around 5am on Monday morning.
The woman, who travelled all the way from Phoenix, said they were told at 8:15am that the system was offline.