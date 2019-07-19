Motorists disregard the red stoplight in this file picture. Outer West residents are irked by this other lawlessness on the roads. Picture: Sbusiso Ndlovu

Durban - “LAWLESSNESS” was the word used by a Hillcrest resident to describe the state of the Outer West suburb. Reynhardt van Rooyen, 49, said he was concerned about the lack of policing by metro police in the area.

He complained that hawkers blocked pavements and taxis skipped red robots and dropped off passengers along red lines, while beggars harassed motorists. In addition, recent tarring of Kassier Road was shoddy, he said.

Van Rooyen also took issue with a liquor store and bar operating across the road from a church.

“Hillcrest has become a town where lawlessness is high and by-laws don’t exist,” he said.

Van Rooyen said Lloyd’s Liquors was less than 300m from the church, which had already been in existence when the bottle store was opened.

“I moved from Peter Mokaba Road (Ridge Road) in Durban for quietness and peace, but it’s become hell here. The noise, the dirt and drunkenness coming from Lloyd’s is terrible.”

Van Rooyen said he had sent several emails to the deputy mayor’s office but nothing had been done to address the situation.

Reverend Jomo Mchunu of Christ Church Hillcrest said he had been dealing with the bottle store for years, and that the owner was told by the eThekwini Municipality, neighbours and neighbouring shops that he was operating there illegally.

“It has cost us at least R20000 to set up lighting along the way and to clean up all the mess, including the bottles that they throw next to the gate and the vomit from drunk patrons,” Mchunu said.

The owner of Lloyd’s Liquors and Lloyd’s Bar declined to comment, but said he had been operating there for more than 10 years.

Tony Clothier, chairperson of the Outer West Ratepayers Association, said the residents’ complaints were valid and justified, but “unfortunately, it is a situation we have in the country”.

Clothier said they had reported matters to the police and the municipality, but the police were understaffed, like elsewhere.

“We don’t need to have all this crime and lawlessness. I’d love for it to be better,” he said.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said there appeared to be a licensing issue with the liquor store.

“We have received no complaints from residents regarding this, but it has been reported to the relevant unit for investigation and enforcement,” he said.

Mayisela said there had been 16 prosecutions for illegal trading in the past two weeks, during which Section 56 notices (on-the-spot citations) were issued.

“There was an operation last week where illegal traders were arrested. They were issued with J534 notices (written notice to appear in court) by SAPS and allowed to return to trade.”

He said beggars were dealt with daily.

Daily News