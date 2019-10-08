Durban - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has stopped plans by Eskom to cut power to Newcastle in northern KZN over R100m in unpaid electricity debts.
Judge Pieter Bezuidenhout handed down judgment on Tuesday which put a halt on the power utility implementing daily power cuts to residents and businesses of Newcastle.
This after the KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department launched an urgent application in the high court to stop the move.
Advocate Adrian Rall, acting for the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, in an application brought by the Newcastle Municipality and Cogta argued that cutting off electricity in Newcastle will result in a socio-economic “catastrophe”.
Judge Bezuidenhout agreed and according to the Newcastle Advertiser said a day before handing down judgment said: “What do we do to ensure that an economy that is already dragging on its knees, doesn’t collapse totally?”