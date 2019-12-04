This was revealed during the city’s exco meeting yesterday.
Deputy mayor Belinda Scott questioned why the R3.5m was not spent. In response, council speaker Weziwe Thusi said the money could be used for projects after the 16 Days campaign, saying it was not time bound.
DA exco member Yogis Govender said she was disappointed as this was an international campaign and the city appeared to have dropped the ball.
IFP exco member Mdu Nkosi told the Daily News that this was a case of poor planning on the city’s part.