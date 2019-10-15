Ethekwini Municipality will be a pilot site for government's new service delivery model









Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has been earmarked as on of three pilot sites for government's plan to roll out an ambitious development district model that aims to improve the running of the city, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said on Tuesday.

T he model will have one plan, one budget and will be synchronised from national to provincial and finally at the municipal level. It also aims to have community engagements. It is set to be launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa later this week.

She was speaking at a special full council meeting at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre which had been called by her office.





She said that eThekwini faced numerous challenges. Some of these challenges include crime and migration.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The eThekwini Municipality has been earmarked as on of three pilot sites for government's plan to roll out an ambitious development district model that aims to improve the running of the city, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said on Tuesday. Video: Mphathi Nxumalo.



Dlamini-Zuma said a large amount of people who came to the municipality come from inside the province and expected enough infrastructure to accommodate them.

When they arrive though it was a different matter. She said people were forced to migrate due to economic reasons and not out of choice.





Dlamini-Zuma said she hoped that in the future people would do it out of choice.





She also said there were issues around crime. "eThekwini is engulfed by crime," she said.





Dlamini-Zuma said it will not only be investors who will leave but the municipality's own residents will leave.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video DA leader Nicole Graham. Video Mphathi Nxumalo



Embattled former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede was present at the meeting.





In July this year, Dlamini-Zuma chastised eThekwini councillors for the filth that she saw in townships around the municipality.





The former health minister said that it was important for tourists to feel safe in the city and that it was not right that businesses were leaving the city.



