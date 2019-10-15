Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has been earmarked as on of three pilot sites for government's plan to roll out an ambitious development district model that aims to improve the running of the city, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said on Tuesday.
T he model will have one plan, one budget and will be synchronised from national to provincial and finally at the municipal level. It also aims to have community engagements. It is set to be launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa later this week.
She was speaking at a special full council meeting at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre which had been called by her office.