A report from the city’s Governance and International Relations (GIR) department seeking budget approval for the new system was brought back before the executive committee yesterday after it was deferred in the last meeting because of a “lack of comprehensive breakdown” of the budget allocated for the project.
The city seeks a R43 137 523.00 approval for the acquisition and implementation of the Contact Centre Huawei Call Management Solution to replace its existing call centre system.
According to the report, the current city contact centres utilise the Genesys Call Management Solution which supports the electricity, revenue management and water and sanitation units.
Genesys was due for upgrade in 2017 but the tender for the project resulted in a non-award.