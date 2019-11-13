'Extreme danger to life' weather warning issued for KZN









This picture of the tornado was taken on the Wartburg Road around 4:26pm yesterday afternoon. Ethan Adams Durban - The South African Weather Service issued an "extreme danger to life" weather warning for KwaZulu-Natal as heavy rains, storms and even a tornado battered the province in recent days. At least five people have died and five people, including a seven-year-old boy is missing after being washed a away by a raging river due to the inclement weather conditions that has engulfed the province. According to the SA Weather Service, heavy rain is expected to fall over the central and eastern parts of KZN which is expected to lead to flooding of roads and settlements both formal and informal. "There is an extreme danger to life due to fast flowing rivers," the service said in a statement. "There is also a possibility of mudslids/landslides and soil erosion especially along highly elevated areas which might lead to further disruption to traffic flow".

The weather service said that the accumulated rainfall amounts for Thursday and Friday could exceed 100-150mm in places.

The warning comes as search and rescue personnel resumed their search for people who had gone missing after a torrential downpour this week.

Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue they were currently searching for 5 bodies that had gone missing in the KwaDukuza area.

"An extensive search was conducted on Tuesday afternoon by KDM lifeguards and Police K9 Search & Rescue using swift water rescue equipment and techniques. "Unfortunately due to severe weather conditions and lightning, the search was suspended," said Herbst.

A total of five people have been killed as a result of the torrential rains in KwaZulu-Natal.

A an elderly couple died during Monday night’s heavy rainfall in Inanda, north of Durban when a wall and roof collapsed onto the man and the woman while they slept. The couple were still alive but by the time help arrived they passed away.

A 24 year old woman was killed by lightening in the Okhahlamba Local Municipality.

In the Midlands two people were killed and 20 other injured after a tornado swept through Mpolweni settlement near Wartburg.

"Two adults were unfortunately declared dead on the scene. ER24 set up a triage area and treated and transported another 9 patients for minor to moderate injuries to various hospitals in the area.

"Provincial also transported a further two bringing the total injured on scene to 20.

Many animals were reported to have been injured or killed in the area and power lines are also down.

Daily News