Durban - The South African Weather Service issued an "extreme danger to life" weather warning for KwaZulu-Natal as heavy rains, storms and even a tornado battered the province in recent days.
At least five people have died and five people, including a seven-year-old boy is missing after being washed a away by a raging river due to the inclement weather conditions that has engulfed the province.
According to the SA Weather Service, heavy rain is expected to fall over the central and eastern parts of KZN which is expected to lead to flooding of roads and settlements both formal and informal.
"There is an extreme danger to life due to fast flowing rivers," the service said in a statement.
"There is also a possibility of mudslids/landslides and soil erosion especially along highly elevated areas which might lead to further disruption to traffic flow".