This fatal crash on Hans Dettman Highway claimed the life of one and left three others seriously injured. I Rescuecare

Durban - There were at least three fatalities in car crashes at the weekend. On Saturday one person died and four others were injured.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said the vehicle they were in rolled numerous times on the Edendale Road past Henley Dam.

“When we arrived we found the vehicle off the road with extensive damage and all the occupants were found outside of the wreckage,” he said.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found one patient had already succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

The remaining four patients were hospitalised.

One person died on Sunday morning and three others were seriously injured in a head-on collision on the Hans Dettman Highway near Wingen Walk.

Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the scene was “total carnage”.

“Two vehicles collided head-on. In one vehicle the driver was found trapped in the wreckage with major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do and the man was declared deceased on the scene.

“Three others from the second vehicle sustained serious injuries and they were stabilised on the scene before being hospitalised,” he said.

A car went into the St Michael’s River on the South Coast yesterday. SAPS Search and Rescue recovered a woman’s body from the river. I Netcare911





Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant- Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of culpable homicide was opened at Chatsworth police station.

Also yesterday morning, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on the R620 Marine Drive in Uvongo on the South Coast.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the driver lost control, which resulted in the car leaving a bridge and landing in the St Michael’s River below.

“The lifeguards were able to pull a lady out from the submerged car. However, upon assessment the patient showed no signs of life and was declared deceased,” said Herbst.

SAPS Search and Rescue were called to the scene to secure the vehicle on a winch.

Divers then initiated a search for more bodies. It was called off hours later when there were no further signs of life.