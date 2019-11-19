Durban - The bloody stabbing of a couple whose lifeless bodies were discovered on the sand dunes near Suncoast Casino beach - just days after the city's new promenade was opened and two weeks before the festive season starts - has raised fears that it would scare off tourists wanting to holiday in Durban over December.
Tactical Shooting Team safety and security spokesperson Rivaaj Ramdas said that this murder was not only tragic, it also had serious ramifications for the city.
“We on the brink of the festive season expecting an influx of local national and international tourists. This double murder exposes how unsafe Durban really is, especially the North and South Beach areas,” Ramdas said.