Feed The Poor caring for 5000 during coronavirus lockdown

Durban - FORMED just two years ago, NGO Feed The Poor has moved from feeding 50 people to an approximate 1000 a day.

Previously the organisation prepared and delivered meals at 11 sites across the city that accommodate the most vulnerable from Sunday to Thursday.

However, with events brought on by the Covid-19 crisis, the organisation is providing two meals a day to the poor and homeless during the national lockdown and now feeds an estimated 5000 people.

This has been made possible through an integrated network of NGOs, philanthropists, professionals and city residents who have given their time and resources to help those in need. Founder and chairperson Ebrahim Khan said it was his life’s mission to help the needy and alleviate the adverse effects poverty has on the less fortunate. “I’m a business person and was looking for a purpose in life. I found it in serving the poor and the needy. That is how I came to realise that my calling was to feed the poor and hungry.”

Feed The Poor chief operating officer Zahid Fakey said they used their interactions with people as an opportunity to connect and realise their potential.