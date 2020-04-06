Feed The Poor caring for 5000 during coronavirus lockdown
Previously the organisation prepared and delivered meals at 11 sites across the city that accommodate the most vulnerable from Sunday to Thursday.
However, with events brought on by the Covid-19 crisis, the organisation is providing two meals a day to the poor and homeless during the national lockdown and now feeds an estimated 5000 people.
This has been made possible through an integrated network of NGOs, philanthropists, professionals and city residents who have given their time and resources to help those in need. Founder and chairperson Ebrahim Khan said it was his life’s mission to help the needy and alleviate the adverse effects poverty has on the less fortunate. “I’m a business person and was looking for a purpose in life. I found it in serving the poor and the needy. That is how I came to realise that my calling was to feed the poor and hungry.”
Feed The Poor chief operating officer Zahid Fakey said they used their interactions with people as an opportunity to connect and realise their potential.
“We don’t want people to be on the street all the time. When we are out on the street, we identify those people that potentially could be employed. We don’t just feed people; we get to know them and understand them. Thanks to engaging with people, we have 15 families that are in employment through our network.”
Feed The Poor liaison and co-ordinator Kathija Lauten described the adjustments the organisation has had to make in a short space of time as “incredible”.
“When this virus started, we had to hit the ground running. I’ve never experienced anything like this before. When we got to the Durban Exhibition Centre feeding site people waiting said they hadn’t eaten for two days. There are things like this we take for granted. It was a very humbling experience.”
