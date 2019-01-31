Informal dwellers carrying garden tools on Palmiet Road in preparation to clear land and build shacks. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo / African News Agency / ANA

Durban - As residents in Cato Manor, Bonella and Clare Estate come under siege from land invaders, the eThekwini Municipality has urged residents across the city to fence off any private land - as new figures show the city dealing over 200 land invasions since October.



Analysts believe that land invasions will only escalate in the run-up to the 2019 elections.





According to the city, the eThekwini Municipality, the Land Invasion Unit had dealt with 235 complaints since October.

The unit dealt with 95 complaints in October 2018, 97 in November and 43 in December.

December was a “quiet” time for land invasions because many people went home over the Christmas period, said spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

The city was responding to complaints from the Clare Estate and Cato Manor communities over invasions.

Durban community leader and former eThekwini councillor Yacoob Baig said he had been inundated with queries from Clare Estate residents who said their private land was being invaded by large groups with the sole purpose of illegal occupation.

Since Saturday, large tracts of land were cleared by mobs with the intention of increasing the squatter settlement in Chiltern Drive.

One woman told the Daily News her home had been surrounded by people hacking at the trees and bush.

“The residents are shocked and appear irate. Lawful owners are being intimidated and a possible confrontation appears imminent. The illegal land invasion appears to be politically motivated and organised.

“We must condemn these unlawful acts and call upon law enforcement agencies to intervene and restore calm,” Baig said.

Mayisela said the city’s land invasion unit is aware of the incidents in the area and officials had been deployed to take action, since Sunday, when it was first reported to the city.

Baig said: “I strongly advise affected residents to report these matters to the police, as early reporting is advantageous. I urge residents not to be confrontational but summon police intervention. If the police fail in restoring land to its lawful owners, they can be held fully accountable and legal action can be considered.”

The city urged private property owners to fence off their land and monitor it regularly.

“The Prevention of Illegal Eviction from an Unlawful Occupation of Land Act (19/1998) states that the onus is on the owner of the land to protect their land. The owner must go to their local police station and open a trespassing case against the invaders.

“There is a national instruction from the police headquarters that the police must arrest the invaders for trespassing. The land invasion control branch will assist the land owner to keep the land clear while the owner applies for a court order,” Mayisela said.

Baig said it was grossly unfair for hard-working citizens to helplessly stand by while their land was being illegally stolen.

“It violates our constitutional rights. I call for swift mediation by law enforcement to remove the illegal land invaders and if it can be proved that any political party incited these invasions, decisive action must be taken,” Baig said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said they were monitoring the area.

